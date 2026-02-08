Rajasthan's Stone Industry: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

Rajasthan's Governor Haribhau Bagde advocates for balancing environmental conservation with safe mining practices in the state's thriving stone industry. At India Stonemart 2026, he underlined Rajasthan's leadership in stone diversity and global exports, while highlighting new industry prospects.

Governor Bagde reiterated that India's stone industry, particularly in Rajasthan, holds a significant global standing. With the state contributing to 70% of the country's stone mining and processing, Rajasthan boasts a rich legacy and economic contribution with its vast array of stone varieties.

The Governor stressed the moral imperative of ensuring social security in mining. He praised the symbolic strength and enduring legacy of Indian stone, historically used in forts and monuments, for exemplifying durability and a living collective heritage.

