Preity Zinta's 'Lahore 1947': A Star-Studded Historical Drama Set to Captivate Audiences in 2026

The highly anticipated film 'Lahore 1947,' featuring Preity Zinta and produced by Aamir Khan, will release on August 13, 2026. Marking Preity's screen comeback, it stars Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, with music by AR Rahman. The period drama aligns with India's Independence Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:44 IST
Preity Zinta (Photo/instagram/@realpz). Image Credit: ANI
The eagerly awaited period drama, 'Lahore 1947,' starring celebrated actors Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol, is set to make its grand theatrical debut on August 13, 2026. The film marks Preity Zinta's return to cinema screens after a hiatus of nearly eight years.

Backed by the esteemed Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film aims for a high-profile release across India during the Independence Day festive period. The ensemble cast also includes Shabana Azmi, leveraging the talents of music maestro AR Rahman with lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Initially announced in late 2023, 'Lahore 1947' has generated significant buzz due to its period setting and cast. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, reveling in the success of 'Border 2,' resumes his iconic role in uniform. The project is perceived as a testament to cross-generational cinema collaboration.

