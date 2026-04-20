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Geopolitical Tensions Send Dollar Soaring Amid Middle East Unrest

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and dwindling hopes for a Middle East peace deal, sending investors towards safe havens. The situation prompted a rebound in oil prices, with global markets closely monitoring developments in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:16 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Send Dollar Soaring Amid Middle East Unrest
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Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have sent the dollar to its highest level in a week against major currencies, as looming conflicts draw investor interest towards safer assets. The U.S. announced it had seized an Iranian cargo ship, spurring fears of renewed hostilities and sending oil prices surging.

Negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions appear stalled, with Tehran declining participation in further talks before the ceasefire expires. The dollar index, reflecting the U.S. currency's performance against six peers, hovered at a week-high level, despite recent losses, pointing to optimism for a potential resolution.

Global markets remain on edge as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil shipments, experiences disruptions, drastically affecting energy supplies and crude oil prices. Investors remain cautious, understanding that market sentiment could shift suddenly due to unpredictable geopolitical developments.

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