Geopolitical Tensions Send Dollar Soaring Amid Middle East Unrest
The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and dwindling hopes for a Middle East peace deal, sending investors towards safe havens. The situation prompted a rebound in oil prices, with global markets closely monitoring developments in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have sent the dollar to its highest level in a week against major currencies, as looming conflicts draw investor interest towards safer assets. The U.S. announced it had seized an Iranian cargo ship, spurring fears of renewed hostilities and sending oil prices surging.
Negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions appear stalled, with Tehran declining participation in further talks before the ceasefire expires. The dollar index, reflecting the U.S. currency's performance against six peers, hovered at a week-high level, despite recent losses, pointing to optimism for a potential resolution.
Global markets remain on edge as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil shipments, experiences disruptions, drastically affecting energy supplies and crude oil prices. Investors remain cautious, understanding that market sentiment could shift suddenly due to unpredictable geopolitical developments.
ALSO READ
Iran Sets New Legal Regime for Strait of Hormuz Passage
Gulf Tensions Surge Amid Closure of Strait of Hormuz
Tensions Rise as US Seizes Iranian Ship Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff
Standoff in the Strait: Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions
Oil prices rise anew as a standoff between Iran and the US keeps tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.