Crypto Crackdown: ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA's Sons
The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris's sons, Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, over a crypto-linked money laundering case. Stemming from 2017, the case involves hacking national and international websites to steal bitcoins by alleged hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, alias Sriki.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated searches at around twelve locations linked to Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris's sons over their alleged involvement in a crypto-related money laundering case.
The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targeted the premises of Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, alongside alleged crypto hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, known as Sriki.
The investigation is tied to FIRs and chargesheets filed by Karnataka Police, originating from a 2017 case. The case involves a hacking operation of national and international websites to illicitly acquire bitcoins, implicating the Nalapads as beneficiaries of the crime's proceeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED searches against Karnataka Congress MLA N Harris, sons and others in crypto-linked money laundering case: Officials.
Chaos Strikes MLA Trophy: Tractor Vandalism Halts Cricket Final
Tax Trouble: Discrepancies in TMC MLA's Asset Declaration
Odisha's Leader Criticizes Congress Over Defeat of Women's Reservation Bill
TMC MLA Debashis Kumar Under Scrutiny for Asset Discrepancies