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N. Chandrababu Naidu's Campaign Blitz in Tamil Nadu: Rallying for NDA's Vision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a campaign tour in Tamil Nadu to support the NDA ahead of the state assembly elections. His itinerary includes key stops in Coimbatore, Thalli, Avadi, Annanagar, and concludes in Sattur, emphasizing economic progress and inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:11 IST
N. Chandrababu Naidu's Campaign Blitz in Tamil Nadu: Rallying for NDA's Vision
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu starting Monday, as part of the NDA's efforts to galvanize support before the April 23 state assembly elections.

The campaign aims to energize the party cadre and boost voter engagement across crucial regions. Naidu is expected to emphasize governance, economic progress, and inclusive development throughout his tour, reinforcing the NDA coalition's development-focused narrative.

On his journey's first day, Naidu will visit Coimbatore, Thalli, Avadi, and Annanagar, canvassing for votes and presenting the NDA's vision for growth in Tamil Nadu, with the broader perspective of India's progress in mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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