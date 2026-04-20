N. Chandrababu Naidu's Campaign Blitz in Tamil Nadu: Rallying for NDA's Vision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu starting Monday, as part of the NDA's efforts to galvanize support before the April 23 state assembly elections.

The campaign aims to energize the party cadre and boost voter engagement across crucial regions. Naidu is expected to emphasize governance, economic progress, and inclusive development throughout his tour, reinforcing the NDA coalition's development-focused narrative.

On his journey's first day, Naidu will visit Coimbatore, Thalli, Avadi, and Annanagar, canvassing for votes and presenting the NDA's vision for growth in Tamil Nadu, with the broader perspective of India's progress in mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)