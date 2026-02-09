Arijit Singh's Last Note: Lends Voice to Aamir Khan's 'Ek Din'

Aamir Khan Productions announced that acclaimed singer Arijit Singh would lend his voice to the upcoming film 'Ek Din', starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. Directed by debutant Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, the movie is slated for a May 1 release.

The announcement was made on the production company's official Instagram account, featuring a picture of Arijit Singh alongside Aamir Khan. This collaboration follows Singh's recent declaration of retiring from playback singing, marking his final appearance as a playback vocalist.

This film also signifies a reunion between Aamir and Mansoor Khan, who have previously worked together on notable projects such as 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. Singh, celebrated for hits like 'Apna Bana Le' and 'Kesariya', declared his retirement with gratitude towards his fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)