Left Menu

Arijit Singh's Last Note: Lends Voice to Aamir Khan's 'Ek Din'

Renowned singer Arijit Singh will perform his last playback singing role in the film 'Ek Din', featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, under Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the movie is set to premiere on May 1. Singh announced retiring from playback singing, marking a poignant transition in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:08 IST
Arijit Singh's Last Note: Lends Voice to Aamir Khan's 'Ek Din'
Aamir Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Aamir Khan Productions announced that acclaimed singer Arijit Singh would lend his voice to the upcoming film 'Ek Din', starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. Directed by debutant Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, the movie is slated for a May 1 release.

The announcement was made on the production company's official Instagram account, featuring a picture of Arijit Singh alongside Aamir Khan. This collaboration follows Singh's recent declaration of retiring from playback singing, marking his final appearance as a playback vocalist.

This film also signifies a reunion between Aamir and Mansoor Khan, who have previously worked together on notable projects such as 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. Singh, celebrated for hits like 'Apna Bana Le' and 'Kesariya', declared his retirement with gratitude towards his fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

 India
2
Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

 India
3
EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

 Belgium
4
Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026