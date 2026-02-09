Left Menu

Itkhori Mahotsav: A Cultural Confluence in Chatra

The Itkhori Mahotsav in Jharkhand's Chatra district starts on February 19. It celebrates the cultural and religious diversity of the region, showcasing Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions. Highlights include cultural performances, water sports, para-gliding, and a grand Ganga Aarti at Maa Bhadrakali Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:20 IST
Itkhori Mahotsav: A Cultural Confluence in Chatra
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant Itkhori Mahotsav is set to commence in Chatra district of Jharkhand on February 19, marking a celebration of the area's rich cultural and religious tapestry. Known for its significance to Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions, Itkhori stands as a testament to the diverse spiritual heritage of the region.

Chatra's deputy commissioner, Keerthishree G, convened a review meeting to ensure all preparations are in place for the grand event. The festival will feature daily cultural evenings with performances from Bollywood actors and artists from various states, offering a kaleidoscope of cultural expressions.

Itkhori, approximately 150km from Ranchi, is also hosting water sports at Buxa Dam and para-gliding at Lakshmanpur Bhedi farm dam. The event culminates on February 21 with a majestic Ganga Aarti on the banks of the Mahane River at Maa Bhadrakali Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

 India
2
Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

 India
3
EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

 Belgium
4
Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026