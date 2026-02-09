Itkhori Mahotsav: A Cultural Confluence in Chatra

The vibrant Itkhori Mahotsav is set to commence in Chatra district of Jharkhand on February 19, marking a celebration of the area's rich cultural and religious tapestry. Known for its significance to Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions, Itkhori stands as a testament to the diverse spiritual heritage of the region.

Chatra's deputy commissioner, Keerthishree G, convened a review meeting to ensure all preparations are in place for the grand event. The festival will feature daily cultural evenings with performances from Bollywood actors and artists from various states, offering a kaleidoscope of cultural expressions.

Itkhori, approximately 150km from Ranchi, is also hosting water sports at Buxa Dam and para-gliding at Lakshmanpur Bhedi farm dam. The event culminates on February 21 with a majestic Ganga Aarti on the banks of the Mahane River at Maa Bhadrakali Temple.

