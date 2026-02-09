Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ayurveda Legacy: Celebrating 50 Years of NIA

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlights Rajasthan's rich heritage in Ayurveda during the National Institute of Ayurveda's golden jubilee. He underscores the state's commitment to promoting traditional medicine and yoga, with support from the central government's AYUSH ministry, emphasizing their role in tackling lifestyle diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory address, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma marked the golden jubilee of the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) by highlighting Rajasthan's profound connection to Ayurveda. Sharma emphasized the state's robust ecosystem for medicinal plants, rooted deeply in its varied topography and biodiversity.

He praised the evolution of the NIA from a college in 1976 to a leading university, underlining its contributions to education, research, and healthcare in Ayurveda. The chief minister also reiterated the state government's dedication to reviving traditional medicine, supported by the AYUSH ministry.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, acknowledged the long-standing commitment of healthcare professionals in preserving Ayurveda. The event highlighted initiatives like the Ayushman Adarsh Gram Yojana, aiming to combat lifestyle diseases through Ayurveda and yoga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

