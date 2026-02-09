Left Menu

Call for Initiated Sikh Officers in Guru Granth Sahib Case

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj has urged that the Punjab Police's SIT investigating the case of 328 missing sacred 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib should be composed solely of 'Amritdhari' Sikh officers. Concerns have risen due to perceived violations of Sikh 'maryada' during the investigation.

Amritsar | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:45 IST
Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, stressed the necessity of a specialized Special Investigation Team (SIT) composed exclusively of 'Amritdhari' Sikh officers. This appeal comes as the Punjab Police investigates the disappearance of 328 sacred 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib, amid allegations of procedural misconduct.

Gargajj highlighted that the sentiments of the Sikh community had been hurt following actions by the current SIT, which reportedly breached Sikh 'maryada' at a religious site in the Doaba region. He emphasized that only officers with an intimate understanding of Sikh 'rehat maryada' should carry forward the investigation to maintain respect and prevent further incidents.

In response to violations reported at Gurdwara Sahib Winnipeg South Sikh Centre, the Jathedar mandated that its office-bearers present themselves to Akal Takht Sahib within ten days. Allegations include tampering with 'saroops' and conducting activities contrary to Sikh principles, fueling resentment among the 'sangat'.

