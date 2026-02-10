Left Menu

Singhasan Triumphs at World Drinks Awards, Puts Indian Spirits on Global Map

Singhasan from Modi Illva won three top accolades at the World Drinks Awards 2026, highlighting the rising global recognition of Indian spirits. This achievement underscores a shift in perception, showcasing India's quality and innovation in the premium spirits sector. The awards bolster Indian spirits' visibility and validation on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:38 IST
New Delhi witnessed a spotlight moment for India's alcoholic beverage scene as Singhasan secured top distinctions at the World Drinks Awards 2026. The awards, held in the UK and known for their rigorous spirits evaluation process, bring international recognition to the innovation within Indian blended spirits.

Abhishek Modi, Managing Director of Modi Illva, heralded the accolades as a milestone for Singhasan and a testament to their commitment to craftsmanship. The recognition challenges the dominance of international labels in the premium segment, showcasing the capabilities of homegrown brands on a global stage.

The win signifies a broader shift as Indian spirits earn a stronger global presence, aligning with international standards and consumer preferences. Such accolades from respected competitions enhance trade confidence, opening doors for Indian spirits in international markets. Modi Illva's success reflects the broader ambition of Indian alco-bev firms pursuing global validation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

