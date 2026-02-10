Reality Show Feud: Divya Agarwal Responds to Controversial Claims

In a heated episode of the reality show 'The 50,' contestant Divya Agarwal became the subject of intense scrutiny following controversial remarks by co-competitor Bhavya Singh. Initially sparked by a conflict between Agarwal and Archana Gautam, the situation escalated when Singh questioned Agarwal's relationship with her husband, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. Singh labeled Agarwal a 'gold digger' and 'fake,' claims that quickly went viral after the episode aired.

In response, Agarwal's team issued a statement on Instagram, condemning the comments as 'deeply uncalled for' and 'unethical.' The statement criticized Singh's repeated claims of 'I won't say anything' while proceeding to share personal narratives, noting this indicated 'intent, not truth.' The message stressed that the show is meant to test strength and strategy, not become a personal battleground.

The statement from Agarwal's team also highlighted the unfortunate implications of dragging personal life into public discourse, emphasizing Agarwal's principles of dignity and genuine friendships. They clarified that her tendency to invite people over is rooted in her warm demeanor, not loneliness. While Singh's allegations continue to circulate online, Apurva Padgaonkar has yet to comment on the matter. Divya and Apurva were married in a private ceremony in February 2024. (ANI)