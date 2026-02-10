Left Menu

Reality Show Feud: Divya Agarwal Responds to Controversial Claims

Divya Agarwal, embroiled in a reality show controversy, denies accusations from co-contestant Bhavya Singh. Singh claimed Agarwal is estranged from her husband and labelled her a 'gold digger.' Agarwal's team defends her character, emphasizing her welcoming nature amidst online discussions. Her husband, Apurva, remains silent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:38 IST
Reality Show Feud: Divya Agarwal Responds to Controversial Claims
Bhavya Singh (L) Divya with husband (R) (Photo/Instagram/@_bhavyasingh, @divyaagarwal_official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated episode of the reality show 'The 50,' contestant Divya Agarwal became the subject of intense scrutiny following controversial remarks by co-competitor Bhavya Singh. Initially sparked by a conflict between Agarwal and Archana Gautam, the situation escalated when Singh questioned Agarwal's relationship with her husband, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. Singh labeled Agarwal a 'gold digger' and 'fake,' claims that quickly went viral after the episode aired.

In response, Agarwal's team issued a statement on Instagram, condemning the comments as 'deeply uncalled for' and 'unethical.' The statement criticized Singh's repeated claims of 'I won't say anything' while proceeding to share personal narratives, noting this indicated 'intent, not truth.' The message stressed that the show is meant to test strength and strategy, not become a personal battleground.

The statement from Agarwal's team also highlighted the unfortunate implications of dragging personal life into public discourse, emphasizing Agarwal's principles of dignity and genuine friendships. They clarified that her tendency to invite people over is rooted in her warm demeanor, not loneliness. While Singh's allegations continue to circulate online, Apurva Padgaonkar has yet to comment on the matter. Divya and Apurva were married in a private ceremony in February 2024. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Kalash Yatra in Dabra: Stampede Causes Fatalities and Injuries

Tragedy Strikes Kalash Yatra in Dabra: Stampede Causes Fatalities and Injuri...

 India
2
Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant

Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant

 India
3
Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks

Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks

 Global
4
South Korea's Controversial Plan to Expand Medical Student Intake

South Korea's Controversial Plan to Expand Medical Student Intake

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026