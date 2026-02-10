Left Menu

Catherine O'Hara's Tragic Passing Unveils Storied Career and Inspiring Legacy

Iconic actress Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has been disclosed as a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as an underlying condition. Renowned for roles in 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' O'Hara's illustrious career spanned over five decades, culminating in multiple Emmy wins and nominations.

Catherine O' hara (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant revelation, the cause of death for beloved actress Catherine O'Hara has been attributed to a pulmonary embolism, compounded by rectal cancer, according to sources reported by Variety. O'Hara passed away on January 30 at her home in Los Angeles, after being hospitalized earlier that morning.

Her esteemed career, as noted by her agency CAA and reported by Variety, began over 50 years ago on 'Second City Television,' earning her an Emmy for writing. O'Hara's cinematic journey includes iconic roles such as Delia Deetz in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' and its 2024 sequel. Her enduring fame was cemented with her portrayal of Kate McCallister in 'Home Alone.'

O'Hara saw a late-career resurgence with 'Schitt's Creek,' where her role as Moira Rose won her an Emmy in 2020. She also appeared in titles like 'The Last of Us' and 'The Studio', meriting further Emmy nods in 2025. Actors and fans alike mourn the loss, celebrating a legacy defined by prolific talent and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

