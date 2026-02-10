Sachin Tendulkar Invites Rahul Gandhi to Son's Wedding

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, to invite him to his son Arjun's upcoming wedding. The meeting was held at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali, son Arjun, fiancée Saaniya, daughter Sara, and other family members. The gathering was a private affair, marking a significant social engagement between two high-profile Indian families.

Arjun Tendulkar, who plays professional cricket for Goa, became engaged to Saaniya recently. The couple is set to tie the knot soon, and the invitation extended to Gandhi signifies the importance of this event in the Tendulkar family.

