Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Invites Rahul Gandhi to Son's Wedding

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met with Rahul Gandhi to personally invite him to the wedding of Tendulkar's son, Arjun. The meeting took place at Sonia Gandhi's residence, where other family members were also present. Arjun, a professional cricketer, is set to marry his fiancée, Saaniya, soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:34 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Invites Rahul Gandhi to Son's Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, to invite him to his son Arjun's upcoming wedding. The meeting was held at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali, son Arjun, fiancée Saaniya, daughter Sara, and other family members. The gathering was a private affair, marking a significant social engagement between two high-profile Indian families.

Arjun Tendulkar, who plays professional cricket for Goa, became engaged to Saaniya recently. The couple is set to tie the knot soon, and the invitation extended to Gandhi signifies the importance of this event in the Tendulkar family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case

Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case

 India
2
Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

 India
3
CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA

CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA

 India
4
Pakistan's Positive Mindset Against India: Farhan's Game Plan

Pakistan's Positive Mindset Against India: Farhan's Game Plan

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026