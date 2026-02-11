Left Menu

Rainbow Flag Removed: Controversy at Stonewall Monument

The Trump administration removed the rainbow flag from the Stonewall National Monument, sparking outrage among LGBTQ+ activists. They see this as a symbolic attack on the landmark site dedicated to LGBTQ+ history. The Park Service cites policy compliance, but activists criticize the move as a regressive step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's decision to remove the iconic rainbow flag from the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village has ignited outrage among LGBTQ+ activists. Known globally as a symbol of LGBTQ+ rights, the flag was quietly taken down recently, causing activists to view this as a symbolic attack on LGBTQ+ history.

The National Park Service cites adherence to updated flag policies as the reason for the flag's removal. However, LGBTQ+ rights activists, including activist Ann Northrop, dismiss this explanation as inadequate. Northrop expressed her discontent by labeling it a 'disgusting slap in the face' and highlighted the significance the flag holds for the community.

Tensions over the monument have persisted during Trump's term, with previous administrations displaying bureaucratic reluctance towards the rainbow flag. This latest development is part of ongoing disputes over recognition and representation at the site. The Park Service stated its ongoing commitment to the monument's historic relevance but declined to comment further on specific flag policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

