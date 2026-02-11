Left Menu

Vasantotsav 2026: Bridging Youth with India's Spiritual Heritage

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Vasantotsav 2026' at Ramjas College to connect youth with India's cultural and spiritual heritage. The 10-day series aims to blend devotion with youthful energy, featuring performances from notable artists. This initiative positions Delhi as a burgeoning hub of art and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:04 IST
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 'Vasantotsav 2026' Bhajan Clubbing series at Ramjas College on Tuesday, emphasizing its role in connecting the younger generation with India's cultural roots and spiritual traditions.

The 10-day event, spanning from February 10 to 19, will be hosted at select Delhi University colleges and the University Stadium complex. It aims to create a vibrant platform that integrates devotion, culture, and youthful enthusiasm, according to an official statement.

The initiative features performances by artists like Leela Band and Sadho Band and aligns with efforts to reinforce Delhi's status as an art and culture center, as noted by Minister for Art, Culture, Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra.

