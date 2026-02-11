Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: New Images Released in Abduction Case of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

New images released by authorities show a masked individual at the home of Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, just before her apparent abduction. The suspect was seen tampering with a door camera. The family seeks public help while the investigation continues without suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:26 IST
Authorities have unveiled critical images linked to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV personality Savannah Guthrie. Captured by a Google Nest device on February 1 in Tucson, Arizona, the footage shows a masked figure tampering with the door camera.

The images, now central to the ongoing investigation, depict a suspect carrying a backpack and potentially armed. Attempts to disable the camera and cover it with foliage suggest premeditated actions, according to officials.

The Guthrie family, urging public assistance, remains hopeful. Savannah Guthrie continues to share updates on social media, stating belief in her mother's survival. Ransom notes have emerged, amplifying urgency in this high-profile case.

