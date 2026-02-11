J Balvin: Unconventional Sleep Ritual and Mental Health Journey

In a candid revelation, global music superstar J Balvin shared his unusual sleep ritual of watching horror movies to relax and unwind. During an interview with Haute Living, Balvin explained that, contrary to expectation, these films help him slow down after demanding days while not affecting his peace of mind.

Balvin elaborated on his nightly routine, stating, 'People don't know that I watch horror movies to sleep.' He emphasized that he doesn't allow the fear to influence him, choosing instead to enjoy the viewing experience. 'I don't let that energy come to me,' he said. 'I just let it pass. I'm having fun.'

The artist, also known as Jose Balvin, has been vocal about his mental health struggles, crediting medication for helping him manage the pressures of fame. Turning 40 has brought about a shift in perspective for him. 'Things that used to matter and make a lot of noise in my mind don't bother me the same way,' he noted, emphasizing a calmer outlook on life.

In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Balvin discussed the challenges of being open about mental health as a public figure. 'For a long time, especially as an artist, there was pressure to always look strong. But that's not real,' he admitted. Offering advice to others, Balvin encouraged, 'We're all human, we all go through it. My advice, don't keep it in... The people who love you want to help, so give them a chance.'

Balvin recounted how receiving a diagnosis helped him better understand his mental health journey. 'It gave me a name for what I was fighting,' he conveyed. He also highlighted the invaluable support from his family, including his mother, girlfriend Valentina, and son Rio, calling them his source of strength and motivation to persevere.