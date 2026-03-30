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Russell Brand Faces Trial: A Fall from Fame

Russell Brand, British actor and comedian, will face trial in October on charges of rape and sexual assault involving six women. Brand, who gained fame in the 2000s, did not attend a preliminary hearing in London. He denies all charges, and the trial could last up to eight weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:33 IST
Russell Brand Faces Trial: A Fall from Fame
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  • United Kingdom

British actor and comedian Russell Brand will face trial on seven charges of rape and sexual assault this coming October, according to a statement from a London judge on Monday. Brand, who rose to prominence as one of Britain's most high-profile entertainers and was previously married to U.S. singer Katy Perry, was not present at Southwark Crown Court for the preliminary hearing.

The 50-year-old comedian has pled not guilty to all allegations, which include three counts of rape and four counts of indecent or sexual assault, reportedly committed between 1999 and 2009. Initially scheduled for June, the trial was postponed due to the addition of two more charges last December. Judge Joel Bennathan anticipates the proceedings could extend up to eight weeks, starting in October.

During the 2000s, Brand was a fixture on British television, known for his flamboyant persona and work as a BBC radio presenter. He appeared in films like 'Get Him to the Greek' in 2010, coinciding with his brief marriage to Perry, which ended in divorce after 14 months. By the early 2020s, Brand retreated from mainstream media and largely moved his platforms online, often discussing topics such as U.S. politics and free speech.

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