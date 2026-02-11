JioSaavn Unveils India Superhits Awards: A Listener-Driven Celebration

Music streaming platform JioSaavn revealed the winners of the second annual India Superhits Awards on Wednesday, celebrating the top-charting songs and artists shaping India's musical landscape in 2025. The accolades, entirely based on analytical data from January 1 to December 31, underline the platform's user-driven approach.

The awards encompass ten languages, including Hindi, English, and regional languages like Tamil and Telugu, with recognitions in five categories: Most Streamed Song, Most Streamed Female Artist, Most Streamed Male Artist, Most Streamed Lyricist, and Most Streamed Composer. The winners, selected purely by user engagement, highlight existing and emerging trends in India's diverse music scene.

Notably, the Hindi song 'Saiyaara,' featuring Ahaan Panday, emerged victorious in its category. Renowned artists Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal once again dominated the Most Streamed Artists categories. Meanwhile, regional music maintained significant popularity, with southern artists and Bhojpuri hits garnering extensive streams.

