Gold Prices Surge Amid Weaker Dollar and Lower Treasury Yields

Gold prices saw an upswing on Wednesday, fueled by a weaker U.S. dollar and falling Treasury yields, as investors prepared for significant U.S. jobs data later in the day. Spot gold rose by 1%, reaching $5,074.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery increased by 1.3% to $5,098 per ounce.

The weakened dollar, hitting a near two-week low, enhanced gold's attractiveness for overseas buyers. In parallel, a drop in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to a near monthly low further supported gold by reducing the opportunity cost of maintaining non-yielding assets. This was spurred by recent U.S. retail sales data exhibiting a decline.

Anticipation of slower U.S. job growth could spur further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, according to analysts. Investors forecast at least two rate cuts by 2026, promoting bullion growth in a low-interest environment. Meanwhile, prices of other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium also experienced considerable gains.