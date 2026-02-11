Tamara Leisure Experiences Plans Ambitious Expansion: Nine New Properties Set to Launch

Tamara Leisure Experiences has revealed plans for significant growth, aiming to add nine new properties over the next three to four years and thereby doubling its room inventory to 1,200. The company already manages eight diverse properties, ranging from eco-luxury resorts to business hotels.

According to CEO Samir MC, these projects are in various developmental stages, from post-approval to pre-opening initiation. The company's expansion plans go beyond South India, targeting regions such as Bodh Gaya in Bihar and Kaziranga in Assam, with the Tamara Kaziranga luxury eco-resort among the proposed developments.

By 2030, the company aspires to launch not only luxury resorts but also midscale leisure destinations under its 'Lilac' brand, and foray into the wedding venue market with Kalyana Mandapam in Madurai. Tamara is also considering new ventures in major markets like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)