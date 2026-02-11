Left Menu

The Leela Palace Celebrates Royal Heritage at #PoloInThePinkCity

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts concluded the fourth season of The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup, celebrating the royal sport with luxury experiences. Hosted in Jaipur, the event blended heritage and elegance, enhancing The Leela's commitment to preserving India's sporting traditions and luxury hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:26 IST
The Leela Palace Celebrates Royal Heritage at #PoloInThePinkCity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts recently wrapped up the fourth season of The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup, a hallmark event celebrating the royal sport of polo. Hosted in Jaipur, the occasion was part of the ongoing #PoloInThePinkCity, reaffirming the brand's dedication to combining luxury with cultural heritage.

The season's festivities began with a gala at The Amber Terrace in The Leela Palace Jaipur, introducing guests to an environment that merges tradition with modern culinary innovation. The following day's polo matches at the Rajasthan Polo Club were a spectacle of skill, culminating in the Team Optiemus Achievers claiming victory in the Cup.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO of The Leela Palaces, highlighted the company's focus on honoring Indian heritage while evolving to meet modern luxury standards. The event, partnered by brands like BMW and Hibiki, underscored a seamless blend of sport, culture, and opulence, embodying The Leela's philosophy of unrivaled hospitality.

TRENDING

1
Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

 Global
2
Olympic Controversy: Ukrainian Athlete's Helmet Sparks Debate

Olympic Controversy: Ukrainian Athlete's Helmet Sparks Debate

 Global
3
School Siege in Hat Yai: Swift Police Action Ensures Safety

School Siege in Hat Yai: Swift Police Action Ensures Safety

 Global
4
BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless Statements

BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless State...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026