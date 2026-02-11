The Leela Palace Celebrates Royal Heritage at #PoloInThePinkCity

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts recently wrapped up the fourth season of The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup, a hallmark event celebrating the royal sport of polo. Hosted in Jaipur, the occasion was part of the ongoing #PoloInThePinkCity, reaffirming the brand's dedication to combining luxury with cultural heritage.

The season's festivities began with a gala at The Amber Terrace in The Leela Palace Jaipur, introducing guests to an environment that merges tradition with modern culinary innovation. The following day's polo matches at the Rajasthan Polo Club were a spectacle of skill, culminating in the Team Optiemus Achievers claiming victory in the Cup.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO of The Leela Palaces, highlighted the company's focus on honoring Indian heritage while evolving to meet modern luxury standards. The event, partnered by brands like BMW and Hibiki, underscored a seamless blend of sport, culture, and opulence, embodying The Leela's philosophy of unrivaled hospitality.