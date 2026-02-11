Experience the Melodic Drive: India's First Musical Road Unveiled

In a landmark event, Mumbai unveiled India's first musical road on the Coastal Road corridor, offering motorists a unique experience with the iconic Bollywood song 'Jai Ho' playing as they drive over specially installed grooves.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the innovative stretch, celebrating the fusion of engineering and cultural expression that promises a delightful experience for those traveling along the route. The initiative, based on Hungarian technology, plans to expand further, bringing more musical marvels to Indian roads.

BMC, along with other dignitaries, hailed the project as a breakthrough in infrastructure, marrying modern tech with artistic heritage. With grooves installed over a 500-meter stretch, drivers can hear melodious notes generated by tire vibrations, enhancing the journey across the iconic Coastal Road.

