Left Menu

Experience the Melodic Drive: India's First Musical Road Unveiled

Mumbai inaugurates India's first musical road on the Coastal Road corridor with iconic Bollywood song 'Jai Ho'. At a designated speed, motorists hear melodies created by specially installed grooves. The concept, first in India, blends engineering innovation with cultural expression, promising an exciting driving experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:08 IST
Experience the Melodic Drive: India's First Musical Road Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, Mumbai unveiled India's first musical road on the Coastal Road corridor, offering motorists a unique experience with the iconic Bollywood song 'Jai Ho' playing as they drive over specially installed grooves.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the innovative stretch, celebrating the fusion of engineering and cultural expression that promises a delightful experience for those traveling along the route. The initiative, based on Hungarian technology, plans to expand further, bringing more musical marvels to Indian roads.

BMC, along with other dignitaries, hailed the project as a breakthrough in infrastructure, marrying modern tech with artistic heritage. With grooves installed over a 500-meter stretch, drivers can hear melodious notes generated by tire vibrations, enhancing the journey across the iconic Coastal Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Assault: Minors Victimized in Amaria

Tragic Assault: Minors Victimized in Amaria

 India
2
Health Leadership Triumph: Lalrinpuii's Visionary Impact

Health Leadership Triumph: Lalrinpuii's Visionary Impact

 India
3
West Indies beat England by 30 runs in their T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

West Indies beat England by 30 runs in their T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

 Global
4
Controversy Brews Over Bajwa's Alleged Remarks Against Minister

Controversy Brews Over Bajwa's Alleged Remarks Against Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026