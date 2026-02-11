Left Menu

Tragic Dive: The Three Sisters' Korean Connection

Three sisters in Ghaziabad died by suicide, possibly linked to an addiction to a Korean online game. A mobile phone sold by their father is under forensic examination. Their diary reveals a deep attachment to Korean culture and troubled family dynamics, with allegations of parental opposition and punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, police in Ghaziabad have uncovered significant evidence in the suicide case of three sisters, linked to their fascination with Korean culture. A mobile phone, previously owned by the sisters' father and sold weeks before their deaths, is undergoing forensic scrutiny.

The young girls, Nishika, Prachi, and Pakhi, were reportedly engrossed in an online Korean game. Their tragic jump from the ninth floor highlights potential connections between their deaths and their alleged game addiction. Contrary to the father's claims, initial probes have yet to confirm any interaction with such a task-based app.

A diary found in their room portrays a poignant account of their love for Korean culture amidst intense familial conflict. Upset by their parents' disapproval and alleged physical punishment, the sisters left behind sentiments expressing that, for them, death was preferable to their father's beatings.

