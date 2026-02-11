Tragic Dive: The Three Sisters' Korean Connection

In a tragic turn of events, police in Ghaziabad have uncovered significant evidence in the suicide case of three sisters, linked to their fascination with Korean culture. A mobile phone, previously owned by the sisters' father and sold weeks before their deaths, is undergoing forensic scrutiny.

The young girls, Nishika, Prachi, and Pakhi, were reportedly engrossed in an online Korean game. Their tragic jump from the ninth floor highlights potential connections between their deaths and their alleged game addiction. Contrary to the father's claims, initial probes have yet to confirm any interaction with such a task-based app.

A diary found in their room portrays a poignant account of their love for Korean culture amidst intense familial conflict. Upset by their parents' disapproval and alleged physical punishment, the sisters left behind sentiments expressing that, for them, death was preferable to their father's beatings.