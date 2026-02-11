Uttarakhand CM Champions 'Godaan': Bridging Culture and Conservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has thrown his support behind the film 'Godaan', highlighting its significance in promoting cow conservation and fostering cultural awareness. Speaking after a screening, CM Dhami praised the film for its inspiring portrayal of Indian culture and rural life.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of such films in educating the public and reshaping perceptions about cow conservation. To ensure the film reaches a wider audience, the state government has exempted it from tax in Uttarakhand, aiming to enhance its impact.

Accompanied by Cabinet colleagues and public representatives, CM Dhami underscored the film's role in connecting the youth with their cultural heritage and raising awareness about vital conservation issues.