Left Menu

Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari dies at 71

Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari, one of the most recognised faces of TV news in the 1980s and 1990s, died on Thursday in Delhi, said family friend Shammi Narang. I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari, Narang said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:47 IST
Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari dies at 71
  • Country:
  • India

Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari, one of the most recognised faces of TV news in the 1980s and 1990s, died on Thursday in Delhi, said family friend Shammi Narang. She was 71. Maheshwari, who served as a news reader on Doordarshan from 1976 to 2005, was among the pioneers of TV news in India at a time broadcast was limited to a few hours throughout the day. Narang, who was Maheshwari's co-anchor, also posted on X and Instagram announcing the news. ''I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari,'' Narang said. He remembered Maheshwari as the ''the embodiment of grace and courtesy''. ''I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari...Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura. She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of,'' he posted on the social media platform. Her last rites will be performed at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 4pm. According to reports, Maheshwari joined the public broadcaster after pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. In a career spanning three decades, Maheshwari saw the transition of television news from black and white to colour broadcast. ''A heartfelt tribute from the Doordarshan family to Smt. Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and esteemed newsreader of Doordarshan, who carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified presentation. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality established deep trust in the hearts of viewers,'' the Doordarshan National said in a post on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt favouring industrialists over labourers: Opposition in LS

Govt favouring industrialists over labourers: Opposition in LS

 India
2
Dev-Sinha pair keen to make a mark in Delhi Open tennis

Dev-Sinha pair keen to make a mark in Delhi Open tennis

 India
3
Afghanistan players withdraw from PSL auction

Afghanistan players withdraw from PSL auction

 Pakistan
4
EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies rangebound after hot US jobs data; Turkey's inflation report in focus

EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies rangebound after hot US jobs data; Turkey's i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026