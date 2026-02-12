Left Menu

Michelle Yeoh says Berlinale holds special place for her as she collects lifetime award

"A lifetime achievement award is about ⁠your ​path, your journey, your career over the last, I guess, almost 40 years and how I've been resilient and stubborn," said Yeoh. That journey, she added, included pushing back against stereotypical roles for Asian ⁠actors.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:22 IST
Michelle Yeoh says Berlinale holds special place for her as she collects lifetime award

Michelle Yeoh has won some of the acting industry's top honours over her four-decade career, including an ‌Oscar and a Golden Globe, and on Thursday night she will add another: the Berlin Film Festival's Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

"Berlinale has always been a very special place for me," Yeoh told Reuters ‌ahead of the festival's opening ceremony. The star of hits such as "Wicked" and "Crazy Rich Asians" recounted how ‌Berlin was the first festival to invite her to sit on a jury in 1999, an experience that she said opened her eyes to filmmaking beyond Hong Kong.

Yeoh, who rose to fame during the heyday of Hong Kong action films ⁠in the ​1980s and 1990s, will ⁠be the first Asian woman to receive the honour, joining past laureates including Martin Scorsese and Tilda Swinton. She came to the ⁠attention of global audiences with the 1997 James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" followed three years later with the martial ​arts classic "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

Winning an Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in 2023 was ⁠a blessing, said Yeoh, but that award is just for her performance in one movie. "A lifetime achievement award is about ⁠your ​path, your journey, your career over the last, I guess, almost 40 years and how I've been resilient and stubborn," said Yeoh.

That journey, she added, included pushing back against stereotypical roles for Asian ⁠actors. "The fact that I am given this award goes to show that us, people who look ⁠like me, will be ⁠recognised and will be seen more and will be heard," she said.

"But we also have the responsibility to make sure that our voices are heard. We ‌have to ‌speak up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coordinated efforts needed for safety of women in higher educational institutions: NCW chairperson

Coordinated efforts needed for safety of women in higher educational institu...

 India
2
Punjab CM Mann directs police to intensify anti-drug, anti-gangster drives

Punjab CM Mann directs police to intensify anti-drug, anti-gangster drives

 India
3
Agitating adhoc teachers of Nagaland to shift hunger strike venue

Agitating adhoc teachers of Nagaland to shift hunger strike venue

 India
4
French conservative Bruno Retailleau to run for president in 2027

French conservative Bruno Retailleau to run for president in 2027

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026