Deputy CM Sanghavi launches Bhavnath Temple website at Gujarat’s ‘Mini Kumbh’

The website www.bhavnathtemple.com, launched on Wednesday night, has been introduced to assist visitors attending Junagadhs Mini Kumbh, the mega Mahashivratri fair at the Bhavnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, according to an official release.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:10 IST
Deputy CM Sanghavi launches Bhavnath Temple website at Gujarat’s ‘Mini Kumbh’
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has launched a dedicated website for the Bhavnath Temple at Junagadh, offering live streaming of the deity's 'darshan' along with essential information on accommodation, parking and medical services for tourists. The website (www.bhavnathtemple.com), launched on Wednesday night, has been introduced to assist visitors attending Junagadh's 'Mini Kumbh', the mega Mahashivratri fair at the Bhavnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, according to an official release. During the grand Mahashivratri fair, chants of ''Om Namah Shivaya'' by lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees filled the entire foothill area with devotion. On the sacred land of Girnar, historic scenes were witnessed as saints entered the town in a grand procession, the release quoted Sanghavi as saying. Sanghavi congratulated state ministers in charge, social leaders, saints, mahants and the administration for their efforts in organising the event. The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to visitors to keep the sacred land of Girnar clean and urged them not to litter or create unhygienic conditions. Sanghavi, who holds the home portfolio, also inaugurated and inspected the Girnar CCTV camera project at the Bhavnath Police Station. He launched the CCTV camera project installed by the Junagadh District Police in Girnar to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The modern cameras, equipped with sound systems, will help enhance pilgrim security, the release said. Addressing the Mahashivratri fair's cultural event, Sanghavi thanked folk singer Rajbha Gadhvi for his devotional performance. He welcomed Bihar MLA and folk and classical playback singer Maithili Thakur to Gujarat. ''Today, you (Thakur) will come to know about the Bhavnath fair, where thousands of saints, whose divine presence is available to people only once a year, gather here. Today, along with your voice, thousands of my companions will join in devotion to Lord Shiva,'' Sanghavi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

