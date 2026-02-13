500th International Shivratri Fair Set to Dazzle Mandi
The International Shivratri Fair in Mandi, marking its 500th year, will begin on February 16. Over 200 deities have been invited, with cultural nights featuring Himachal artists. Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu is expected as a guest. Enhanced security includes 800 police officers and 270 CCTV cameras.
The International Shivratri Fair in Mandi, celebrating its 500th year, is set to commence on February 16, as confirmed by Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorav Devgan. Preparations have been completed for the week-long event, which promises to be a grand spectacle.
In a statement to reporters, Devgan, the chairman of the Shivratri Mela committee, confirmed that all 216 deities have been invited to the fair, with a 'Jaleb' (procession) led by Raj Madav, the chief deity of Mandi. More than 200 hill gods and goddesses will participate in the event, with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu likely attending as the chief guest.
This year's fair includes six cultural nights focusing on Himachal artists. Enhancing security, Mandi's Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar mentioned that around 800 police personnel and over 270 CCTV cameras have been deployed, alongside a control room to maintain order and oversee traffic management.
