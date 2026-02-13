Left Menu

500th International Shivratri Fair Set to Dazzle Mandi

The International Shivratri Fair in Mandi, marking its 500th year, will begin on February 16. Over 200 deities have been invited, with cultural nights featuring Himachal artists. Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu is expected as a guest. Enhanced security includes 800 police officers and 270 CCTV cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:44 IST
500th International Shivratri Fair Set to Dazzle Mandi
  • Country:
  • India

The International Shivratri Fair in Mandi, celebrating its 500th year, is set to commence on February 16, as confirmed by Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorav Devgan. Preparations have been completed for the week-long event, which promises to be a grand spectacle.

In a statement to reporters, Devgan, the chairman of the Shivratri Mela committee, confirmed that all 216 deities have been invited to the fair, with a 'Jaleb' (procession) led by Raj Madav, the chief deity of Mandi. More than 200 hill gods and goddesses will participate in the event, with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu likely attending as the chief guest.

This year's fair includes six cultural nights focusing on Himachal artists. Enhancing security, Mandi's Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar mentioned that around 800 police personnel and over 270 CCTV cameras have been deployed, alongside a control room to maintain order and oversee traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

 India
2
Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

 India
3
Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

 India
4
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026