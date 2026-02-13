Septic Tank Murder: Himachal Pradesh Police Apprehend Suspects

In a significant breakthrough, the Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals from Jharkhand's Palamu district, accused of the brutal murder of a woman. The suspects, identified as Guddu and Bansi Chauhan, allegedly killed the woman and concealed her body in a septic tank, authorities reported on Friday.

The grim incident came to light when the victim's father reported her disappearance to the police. Subsequent investigations revealed that the woman's husband, Govind Chauhan, and his brother, Guddu Chauhan, orchestrated her murder. The crime reportedly took place on January 16 in Bilaspur district's Kosariya village.

While the two suspects are in police custody, the victim's husband remains elusive, with authorities continuing their search. The woman had been living in Himachal Pradesh with her husband and brother-in-law to support her family, officials stated. Her father grew suspicious when the duo returned to Jharkhand without her, prompting him to alert the police.