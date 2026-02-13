Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Political Standoff: BJP Walks Out Amidst Revenue Deficit Grant Controversy

In a heated debate over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant in Himachal Pradesh, BJP leaders walked out of an all-party meeting, accusing the Congress government of political maneuvering. Both parties exchanged accusations, with the BJP criticizing Congress for blaming the Centre unfairly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Political Standoff: BJP Walks Out Amidst Revenue Deficit Grant Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Himachal Pradesh heated up as BJP leaders walked out of an all-party meeting discussing the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). The BJP accused the Congress-led government of politicizing the issue and unfairly blaming the Centre, claiming that the language used against the prime minister was inappropriate.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticized the BJP's actions, stating they were not committed to state interests, but rather focused on political agendas. Sukhu emphasized that the issue concerns the rights of the state's people, with multiple parties supporting the need for RDG reinstatement.

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur argued that the RDG's discontinuation was planned as part of the Finance Commission's recommendations. He suggested that the state government should have prepared by enhancing revenue generation and improving fiscal management. As tensions rise, bipartisan efforts for economic stability are under scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Aston Martin in High-Gear: Catching Up In Formula One

Aston Martin in High-Gear: Catching Up In Formula One

 Global
2
Karnataka Govt Celebrates 1,000 Days with Mega Title Deeds Giveaway

Karnataka Govt Celebrates 1,000 Days with Mega Title Deeds Giveaway

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway

 India
4
Vast Plans Groundbreaking ISS Mission: A New Era in Private Space Exploration

Vast Plans Groundbreaking ISS Mission: A New Era in Private Space Exploratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026