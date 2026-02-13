Himachal Pradesh's Political Standoff: BJP Walks Out Amidst Revenue Deficit Grant Controversy

The political climate in Himachal Pradesh heated up as BJP leaders walked out of an all-party meeting discussing the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). The BJP accused the Congress-led government of politicizing the issue and unfairly blaming the Centre, claiming that the language used against the prime minister was inappropriate.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticized the BJP's actions, stating they were not committed to state interests, but rather focused on political agendas. Sukhu emphasized that the issue concerns the rights of the state's people, with multiple parties supporting the need for RDG reinstatement.

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur argued that the RDG's discontinuation was planned as part of the Finance Commission's recommendations. He suggested that the state government should have prepared by enhancing revenue generation and improving fiscal management. As tensions rise, bipartisan efforts for economic stability are under scrutiny.