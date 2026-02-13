Left Menu

Mizoram Gears Up for Massive Valentine's Day Blood Donation Drive

In Mizoram, the Valentine's Day tradition takes a charitable twist with a mass blood donation drive. Led by the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation, this event aims to collect blood across Aizawl, involving local leaders and celebrities to enhance community participation.

Updated: 13-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:15 IST
Mizoram Gears Up for Massive Valentine's Day Blood Donation Drive
Mizoram is preparing for its prominent Valentine's Day custom, the mass blood donation drive, a key event held in collaboration with the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD), the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), and various regional blood banks. The annual drive, which started in 2010, has firmly established itself as part of the state's Valentine's festivities.

This year, the central venue for the drive is Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall in Aizawl, with additional donation centers across district hospitals and the Zoram Medical College & Hospital (ZMCH). The event kicks off at 10:30 am, led by Jeje Lalpekhlua, a Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA, alongside notable figures such as youth icon Frankie Khiangte, actress Rosy Lalramthlengi, and vocalist Vanlallawmawmi.

Zothanpara noted that while previous years featured large-scale concerts, the upcoming event will have a more intimate musical setting, with continuous live performances throughout the day to create a supportive environment for blood donors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

