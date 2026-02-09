Blaze in Aizawl: Short Circuit Sparks Destruction

Left Menu

A fire, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit, ravaged two shops in Aizawl's Bawngkawn, resulting in an estimated Rs 70 lakh loss. The fire started around 10:50 am, affecting a plasticware business and a pharmacy. Quick firefighting efforts prevented further spread.

Aizawl | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:56 IST
A fire, allegedly caused by an electrical short circuit, tore through two shops in Aizawl's Bawngkawn on Monday morning, incurring an estimated loss of Rs 70 lakh, according to police sources.

The blaze ignited around 10:50 am in a building owned by R. Lalawmpuia, located along the main thoroughfare. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a short circuit was the primary cause. Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately an hour, successfully preventing it from spreading to other buildings in the densely packed roadside area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

