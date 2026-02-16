Kanye West's Electrifying India Debut: An Unmissable Performance
Kanye West, also known as Ye, will perform in India for the first time at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29. The event, organized by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment, promises an iconic performance. Tickets become available on February 18 at 4 PM.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Kanye West, the rapper known globally as Ye, is poised to make his first-ever appearance in India with a concert in New Delhi.
The performance will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29, with tickets going on sale this Wednesday.
The event, organized by White Fox, Wizcraft, and Plush Entertainment, heralds the arrival of a musical statement that promises to captivate the Indian audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)