Efforts should be made to preserve, promote Ol Chiki script of Santhali language: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Efforts should be made to preserve, promote Ol Chiki script of Santhali language: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu to Witness Spectacular International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam
President Murmu Marks 100 Years of Ol Chiki Script, Calls for Revival of Santhali
President Murmu Urges Officer Trainees to Lead with Integrity
President Murmu Champions Karmayoga for a Balanced Bharat
President Murmu Launches ‘Karmayoga for Empowered Bharat’ Campaign