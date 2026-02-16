Punjab's Battle Against Drugs: Kejriwal's Appeal to Voters

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, criticized previous Congress, SAD, and BJP governments for worsening Punjab's drug crisis. He urged people not to vote for these parties in the upcoming elections, warning of potential drug resurgence.

Kejriwal praised the Bhagwant Mann-led government for its strong anti-drug measures, notably the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative. A state-level event in Killi Chahlan village highlighted the campaign's efforts to combat drug smuggling.

Village defense committees comprising retired teachers, ex-servicemen, and youth leaders will aid in gathering intelligence on local drug activities. Kejriwal emphasized that preventing drug proliferation required collective action and assured government support for community-led efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)