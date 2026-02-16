Left Menu

India and US Set to Finalize Interim Trade Agreement

A team of Indian officials will visit the US next week to finalize the legal text for an interim trade agreement. The agreement, expected to be signed in March, follows a joint statement by both countries. India's chief negotiator will lead the delegation for discussions.

  • India

Indian officials are preparing for a pivotal visit to the United States next week to finalize the legal text of an interim trade agreement, as confirmed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday.

This agreement, anticipated to be signed in March, stems from a joint statement released earlier this month by India and the US, outlining the framework of the deal. Agrawal emphasized the need to translate the framework into a formal legal agreement.

Darpan Jain, India's chief negotiator, is set to lead the delegation, with ongoing virtual talks setting the stage for these discussions.

