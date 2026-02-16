Left Menu

Grief and Unanswered Questions: The Tragic Mystery of Saketh Sreenivasaiah

The family of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student from India found dead in the US, is seeking to expedite the investigation. They wish to visit Berkeley to collect his body and understand the situation, as they find his sudden death inexplicable and are struggling to accept the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:01 IST
Grief and Unanswered Questions: The Tragic Mystery of Saketh Sreenivasaiah
The tragic death of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student, has left his family in shock and searching for answers. Saketh was studying at the University of California, Berkeley, before mysteriously going missing on February 9. His body was eventually discovered, but the circumstances of his death remain a mystery, leaving his family distraught.

Saketh's parents, who have no relatives in the US, are determined to visit Berkeley personally to ensure a thorough investigation. The family believes the probe may slow down if they do not collect Saketh's body themselves. They are seeking assistance to secure an emergency visa for their trip.

Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka, is aiding the family in their efforts to understand the situation. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco and local authorities have been involved, and the Berkeley Scanner reported finding Saketh's backpack with personal belongings, prompting an appeal for more information from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

