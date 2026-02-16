Left Menu

Indian Homes Embrace Intentional Styling: Vaaree Home Index 2025 Insights

The Vaaree Home Index 2025 reveals a shift in Indian households toward intentional home styling, focusing on comfort, organization, and aesthetics. The report highlights significant growth in wall décor, storage, and lighting adoption, reflecting evolving consumer behavior and regional styling trends across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:06 IST
Indian Homes Embrace Intentional Styling: Vaaree Home Index 2025 Insights

The recently launched Vaaree Home Index 2025 uncovers a significant shift in Indian homes toward intentional styling and space optimization, indicating a departure from large-scale renovations. The data, sourced from over 500,000 customers, reveals key trends in modern Indian living, emphasizing incremental upgrades for multi-functional spaces.

Among the findings, wall décor adoption grew by 64%, with storage and organization solutions witnessing a 270% increase. Ambient lighting rose by 70%, highlighting a move toward mood-focused home environments. These changes reflect a growing investment in aesthetic and comfort-led enhancements, suggesting a rise in consumer design confidence.

The report also identifies regional differences, with cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bangalore leading various indices. Emerging urban centers such as Indore and Nagpur are beginning to influence styling trends. Vaaree co-founders emphasize that these shifts indicate a broader movement toward coordinated home environments, impacting consumer behavior and industry practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
2
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global
3
Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

 India
4
Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026