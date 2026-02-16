Indian Homes Embrace Intentional Styling: Vaaree Home Index 2025 Insights

The recently launched Vaaree Home Index 2025 uncovers a significant shift in Indian homes toward intentional styling and space optimization, indicating a departure from large-scale renovations. The data, sourced from over 500,000 customers, reveals key trends in modern Indian living, emphasizing incremental upgrades for multi-functional spaces.

Among the findings, wall décor adoption grew by 64%, with storage and organization solutions witnessing a 270% increase. Ambient lighting rose by 70%, highlighting a move toward mood-focused home environments. These changes reflect a growing investment in aesthetic and comfort-led enhancements, suggesting a rise in consumer design confidence.

The report also identifies regional differences, with cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bangalore leading various indices. Emerging urban centers such as Indore and Nagpur are beginning to influence styling trends. Vaaree co-founders emphasize that these shifts indicate a broader movement toward coordinated home environments, impacting consumer behavior and industry practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)