Pioneering AI Cinema: A New Era in Indian Filmmaking

The AI Cinema Showcase, part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aims to explore the intersection of cinema and technology in India. It will showcase AI-driven films by Indian filmmakers, promoting ethical and responsible artificial intelligence usage. The event aligns with discussions extending into cultural and creative spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:08 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In a forward-looking move, LTM is teaming up with the NFDC and Waves Bazaar to host an AI Cinema Showcase at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, this event seeks to explore and highlight technological advancements in Indian cinema.

The India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026, will bring together key stakeholders from around the world, including policymakers, industry heads, and creatives. The AI Cinema Showcase will feature an exclusive range of films by Indian filmmakers, with a focus on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence in storytelling.

This groundbreaking initiative follows the successful AI Film Festival and Hackathon at the International Film Festival of India in 2025, reinforcing India's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into the cultural sector. The collaboration aims to promote AI as a creative tool, extending discussions beyond technology into the realms of cinema and art.

