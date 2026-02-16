Savour the Pause: Black Dog Soda's Immersive Experience at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In an era of digital distractions, Black Dog Soda introduces 'Savour the Pause' to advocate for mindfulness and presence. The philosophy, celebrated through the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, encourages slowing down, engaging deeply with art, and cherishing immersive moments.

Emilia Clarke collaborated on this campaign inspired by the Northern Lights. Black Dog Soda hosted an installation at CSMVS Gardens during the arts festival, featuring a mirrored structure with a projection-enhanced sculpture by Arzan Khambatta. This setup aimed to provide a space for reflection and deeper artistic engagement.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President of Marketing at Diageo India, emphasized the importance of 'Savour the Pause' in promoting conscious presence. This immersive experience at the festival reflects the brand's commitment to meaningful interactions within a cultural framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)