Left Menu

Savour the Pause: Black Dog Soda's Immersive Experience at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Black Dog Soda's 'Savour the Pause' promotes mindfulness, reflected through a collaboration with Emilia Clarke and an immersive art installation at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026. The installation, inspired by the Northern Lights, invited audiences to reflect deeply and engage meaningfully with art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:10 IST
Savour the Pause: Black Dog Soda's Immersive Experience at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In an era of digital distractions, Black Dog Soda introduces 'Savour the Pause' to advocate for mindfulness and presence. The philosophy, celebrated through the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, encourages slowing down, engaging deeply with art, and cherishing immersive moments.

Emilia Clarke collaborated on this campaign inspired by the Northern Lights. Black Dog Soda hosted an installation at CSMVS Gardens during the arts festival, featuring a mirrored structure with a projection-enhanced sculpture by Arzan Khambatta. This setup aimed to provide a space for reflection and deeper artistic engagement.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President of Marketing at Diageo India, emphasized the importance of 'Savour the Pause' in promoting conscious presence. This immersive experience at the festival reflects the brand's commitment to meaningful interactions within a cultural framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
2
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global
3
Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

 India
4
Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026