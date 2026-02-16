Adopt a Day: Celebrate Special Occasions with Wildlife at the Zoo

The National Zoological Park is poised to revolutionize how people celebrate special occasions. The zoo will soon offer a short-term animal adoption scheme that allows patrons to adopt animals for a single day. This unique approach enables visitors to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and other events by connecting with wildlife.

According to Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar, prices for the one-day adoption range from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000, depending on the animal. For example, adopting a spotted deer for a day costs Rs 500, while a sloth bear, with a higher annual adoption rate, can be similarly adopted. The highest fee, Rs 50,000, applies to the majestic tiger.

The scheme intends to increase visitor footfall and generate additional revenue, making wildlife conservation more accessible. Adopters will cover care costs and receive certificates and photos as mementos. Initiatives to digitize information and simplify the adoption process aim to boost public engagement and participation in wildlife conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)