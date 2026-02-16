Strategic Brotherhood: Pakistan and UAE's Unbreakable Bond

Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir stressed that the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates are intrinsic to Pakistan's own security interests. This assertion was made during his meeting with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The dialogue highlighted the need to bolster bilateral cooperation in sectors including economic collaboration and security. Both sides exchanged insights on regional developments and underscored the importance of sustained coordination for peace and stability.

Munir reiterated Pakistan's dedication to strengthening ties with the UAE, reflecting the enduring historical and strategic partnerships between the two nations. He expressed gratitude for the UAE's investments and support in Pakistan's development and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)