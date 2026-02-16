Forging Future: Karnataka–UK Innovation Bridge in AI and Tech
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge met UK Minister Kanishka Narayan to propose the Karnataka–UK Innovation Bridge, aiming to enhance collaboration in AI and digital governance. The initiative seeks structured partnerships, joint co-working spaces, and startup exchanges to strengthen technology ties between India and the UK.
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge met with UK Minister for AI and Digital Government, Kanishka Narayan, to propose a dedicated Karnataka–UK Innovation Bridge. This initiative aims to deepen startup and ecosystem connections between the two regions, focusing on Artificial Intelligence and digital governance.
The meeting discussed key areas such as online safety, digital public infrastructure, data governance, and cross-border innovation partnerships. A significant outcome was the plan for a structured, institutional mechanism to reinforce India–UK technology ties. The proposed collaboration would facilitate joint co-working spaces, bilateral startup exchange programs, and market access support for startups in both regions.
UK Minister Narayan expressed interest in strengthening sector-specific collaborations, particularly in AI for science and compute infrastructure. Emphasizing responsible AI ecosystems, both agreed to further discussions at the upcoming AI summit in New Delhi to prioritize early implementation areas.
