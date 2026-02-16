AI Revolution: India and UK Poised for Global Leadership

The US and China dominate in artificial intelligence research, but UK Minister for AI, Kanishka Narayan, sees India and Britain as prime candidates for leveraging AI's transformative potential. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Narayan emphasized the economic gains AI can bring, especially in services, healthcare, and life sciences.

Narayan, the first Welsh MP of Indian descent, advocates for responsible AI adoption and urges investment in UK technology. He underscores the UK's status as a leading tech hub with more startups and unicorns than continental powerhouses France and Germany combined. The UK government's Global Talent Visa exemplifies efforts to attract top-tier AI talent.

Highlighting recent FTA agreements, Narayan stresses the growing UK-India collaboration in technology. With extensive AI investment and infrastructure plans in the UK, and a shared vision for the future, both countries aim to build a robust bridge connecting exceptional talent and opportunity across borders.

