Bill Gates Visits Andhra Pradesh: Embracing AI in Agriculture

Bill Gates and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu toured Undavalli's agricultural fields, exploring AI-enhanced practices. Andhra Pradesh's integration of technology aims to boost crop productivity. The visit rekindled Naidu's 1997 collaboration with Gates, focusing on a vision for progressive agricultural and technological advancements by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:37 IST
Bill Gates, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu visit Undavalli farm (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Microsoft co-founder and renowned philanthropist Bill Gates, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, toured an agricultural field in Undavalli to closely examine produce cultivated through natural farming methods.

According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, officials detailed the cutting-edge technological interventions underway in the state's agriculture sector. The presentation underscored the integration of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced tools in crop monitoring, aimed at enhancing productivity and facilitating timely advisory services to farmers.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's achievements, Chief Minister Naidu commended the state's farmers for combining traditional practices with modern technology. Naidu shared the state's approach with Gates, who received a ceremonial welcome followed by a drone farming demonstration. The Chief Minister emphasized Andhra Pradesh's initiative in delivering AI-driven, precise advisories tailored to specific crops, market conditions, and soil characteristics, along with a strong commitment to natural and sustainable farming practices.

Reflecting on his first meeting with Bill Gates in 1997, Naidu discussed presenting his vision for 'Swarna Andhra 2047' to Gates, exploring prospective collaborations with the Gates Foundation. Naidu expressed intentions to empower state residents and elevate their quality of life, echoing a journey from fostering a tech ecosystem to leveraging innovation for governance and societal improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

