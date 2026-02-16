Unveiling the SAAP League: A New Era for Andhra Pradesh Sports

The vibrant sports scene in Andhra Pradesh witnessed a defining moment on Monday with the unveiling of the SAAP League Trophy at Berm Park along the picturesque banks of the River Krishna.

Graced by the presence of two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and two-time women's World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy, the event highlighted the state's commitment to fostering young athletic talent.

The SAAP League, tailored for athletes aged between 12 and 20, will unfold across 26 districts, featuring 31 varied sports. The comprehensive framework includes intra-district selections and inter-district competitions, offering year-round competitive exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)