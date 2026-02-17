Left Menu

India and France Unveil Innovation Partnership Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron launched the 'India-France Year of Innovation' to enhance strategic and innovative collaboration. The initiative focuses on fostering industrial partnerships and academic exchanges, emphasizing science and technology. Special events will be held in both countries to promote these efforts.

In a significant bilateral effort, India and France have embarked on the 'India-France Year of Innovation'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated this initiative aiming to bolster strategic ties through innovation.

The project is set to span across cities in both nations, emphasizing science, technology, and collaborative exchanges among startups and academia. A prominent feature is the 'Indo-French Innovation Network', a government-backed digital platform to facilitate industry-led innovation.

The initiative not only strengthens international collaboration but also enhances industrial partnerships and people-to-people connections, contributing to shared prosperity. This is an extension of Macron's official visit, which includes participation in the AI Impact Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

