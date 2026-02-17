India and France Unveil Innovation Partnership Initiative

In a significant bilateral effort, India and France have embarked on the 'India-France Year of Innovation'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated this initiative aiming to bolster strategic ties through innovation.

The project is set to span across cities in both nations, emphasizing science, technology, and collaborative exchanges among startups and academia. A prominent feature is the 'Indo-French Innovation Network', a government-backed digital platform to facilitate industry-led innovation.

The initiative not only strengthens international collaboration but also enhances industrial partnerships and people-to-people connections, contributing to shared prosperity. This is an extension of Macron's official visit, which includes participation in the AI Impact Summit.

