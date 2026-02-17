Left Menu

India-France Forge Special Global Strategic Partnership

India and France have elevated their relationship to a 'special global strategic partnership,' focusing on cooperation in defense, trade, and critical minerals. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron described their ties as a force for global stability amid geopolitical challenges. Key agreements include joint ventures and innovation initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:57 IST
India-France Forge Special Global Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and France have taken a significant step in their bilateral relationship by forming a 'special global strategic partnership.' The agreement, announced after talks in Mumbai between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to enhance cooperation in defense, trade, and critical minerals.

As part of the partnership, a new assembly line for Airbus H125 helicopters was inaugurated in Karnataka, showcasing the countries' joint efforts in advancing aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India. A total of 21 agreements were inked, covering sectors like renewable energy, health, and high technology.

The partnership intent was underscored by discussions on mutual defense cooperation and joint manufacturing ventures, signaling a deeper collaboration between Bharat Electronics Ltd and French defense firm Safran. Notably, plans to reciprocally deploy officers between the Indian and French forces were formalized, highlighting the trust and shared values that define this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India
3
Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

 India
4
Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026