India-France Forge Special Global Strategic Partnership
India and France have elevated their relationship to a 'special global strategic partnership,' focusing on cooperation in defense, trade, and critical minerals. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron described their ties as a force for global stability amid geopolitical challenges. Key agreements include joint ventures and innovation initiatives.
India and France have taken a significant step in their bilateral relationship by forming a 'special global strategic partnership.' The agreement, announced after talks in Mumbai between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to enhance cooperation in defense, trade, and critical minerals.
As part of the partnership, a new assembly line for Airbus H125 helicopters was inaugurated in Karnataka, showcasing the countries' joint efforts in advancing aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India. A total of 21 agreements were inked, covering sectors like renewable energy, health, and high technology.
The partnership intent was underscored by discussions on mutual defense cooperation and joint manufacturing ventures, signaling a deeper collaboration between Bharat Electronics Ltd and French defense firm Safran. Notably, plans to reciprocally deploy officers between the Indian and French forces were formalized, highlighting the trust and shared values that define this partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
