Shekhar Kapur Hails AI as India's $1 Trillion Dollar Opportunity

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has highlighted India's significant strides, predicting that the country could potentially add $1 trillion annually to its GDP. Speaking at the AI summit, Kapur emphasized the burgeoning interest among Indian youth in AI technologies.

He remarked on the dramatic shift in public engagement, saying, "A year ago, an AI summit might have drawn little attention. Today, half a million young individuals are eager for opportunities—a testament to India's innovative spirit and AI's accessibility." Kapur noted that AI's democratic nature offers tools to everyone, regardless of their educational background.

Drawing comparisons with the early adoption of mobile phones in India, Kapur recounted initial skepticism, which gave way to widespread use. He suggests AI will follow a similar path, spurred by infrastructure and demand. The AI Impact Summit 2026, a pivotal event in the Global South, showcases this progress with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the expo and emphasizing India's vision for inclusive AI development.